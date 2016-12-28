Navy News Service Top Stories Top Stories RSS Feed

Navy HHG 2017 Webinars Scheduled to Make Moves Go Smoothly

Navy HHG 2017 Webinars Scheduled to Make Moves Go Smoothly

Naval Supply Systems Command Global Logistics Support (NAVSUP GLS) Household Goods (HHG) has scheduled a series of interactive, live webinars to assist Sailors and their families in facilitating military moves, beginning Jan. 10.

Subscribe to Navy News

ALL HANDS UPDATE HEADLINES AHU RSS Feed

AH Video

January 4, 2017

Carl Vinson Strike Group Set for Deployment to Western Pacific, Navy HHG 2017 Webinars Scheduled to Make Moves go Smoothly.

Headlines from Around the Fleet Other Headlines RSS Feed

More Headlines...