Where's My Tax Refund? Some early filers may not receive their refund until after Feb. 15. Many taxpayers plan their holiday shopping and other purchases on the fact they will get their tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at the earliest possible date. In 2017, that may not be the case.Learn More

Continuing Resolution The Navy announced Dec. 16, that Sailors should expect to receive orders with approximately two months lead time for permanent change of station (PCS) moves following passage of a second Continuing Resolution (CR) for fiscal year 17 that will fund the government through April 28, of next year.Learn More

Strengthening Our Navy Suicide is a tragedy that extends beyond individual Sailors. It affects divisions, commands and the entire Navy family. Each loss is one too many. Although much work has been done to understand the causes of suicide, it is a complex issue that confronts all of society, not just those in uniform. Learn More