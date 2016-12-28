Carl Vinson Strike Group Set for Deployment to Western Pacific
Ships and units from the Carl Vinson Strike Group (CVNSG) will depart San Diego for a regularly-scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.
Naval Supply Systems Command Global Logistics Support (NAVSUP GLS) Household Goods (HHG) has scheduled a series of interactive, live webinars to assist Sailors and their families in facilitating military moves, beginning Jan. 10.
More than 6,000 Sailors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 are scheduled to arrive at their homeports Dec. 30 after completing a highly successful seven-month deployment.
